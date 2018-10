Prasad, who started his film career in the 1980s has also acted in television serials. (File photo: IE)

Telugu film actor Vizag Prasad died here Sunday due to heart attack, hospital sources said.

He was 75.

Prasad suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Prasad, who started his film career in the 1980s has also acted in television serials.

He is remembered for his role in ‘Nuvvu Nenu’ and ‘Idi Ma Prema Katha,’ ‘Neerajanam’ among many others.