Vasundhara Raje, Jhalrapatan constituency result LIVE Updates

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 6:48 AM

Jhalrapatan constituency result LIVE: BJP’s Vasundhara Raje is the face of the saffron party in Rajasthan for the last 15 years. This time as well, Raje is seeking re-election from Jhalrapatan.

This time as well, she is seeking re-election from Jhalrapatan.

Raje comes the royal Scindia family of Madhya Pradesh and enjoys the support of Rajputs. Raje has also dominance in Jat and Gurjar as she is married to a Jat and has a son who married a Gurjar. However, this time, there is a sense of anger among the Rajput community against Raje over a range of issues.

Jhalrapatan is considered a stronghold of the BJP. Except for two terms in 1985 and 1998, the BJP has always won from here. In 2013 polls, Raje had defeated Congress’ Meenakshi Chandrawat by over 60,000 votes.

This time, the Congress has sought to capitalise on the Rajput anger and fielded BJP veteran Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh against Raje from Jhalrapatan. Singh feels that there was a Congress wave in Rajasthan and people want change.

Jhalrapatan has a total of 2.73 lakh which includes 1.33 female voters. This time, Jhalrapatan has recorded a voter turn out of 77.84% against 79.12% in 2013.

Assembly elections Rajasthan Elections
