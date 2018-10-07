Uttarakhand Investors Summit 2018 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate, state eyes investment of Rs 20,000 cr

Trivendra Singh Rawat said that his government is providing incentives to investors and have a single window clearance, which clears proposals within 15 days. (Source: PTI)

Uttarakhand Investors Summit 2018 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Uttarakhand Investors Summit 2018 on Sunday morning – an event from which the state eyes an investment of around Rs 20,000 crore in sectors including food processing, horticulture and floriculture, tourism and hospitality among others. Speaking to media a day before the event, state chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that his government is providing incentives to investors and have a single window clearance, which clears proposals within 15 days.

The state had also organised a roadshow in five cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi to attract investment in the state, in association with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The 12 focus sectors of the state include, food processing, horticulture and floriculture, herbal and aromatic, tourism and hospitality, wellness and AYUSH, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, natural fibres, information and technology, renewable energy, biotechnology and film shooting.