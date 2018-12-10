Urjit Patel eased out by Centre to bring in someone ‘more pliable’, says Arvind Kejriwal

He said Patel is a thorough professional with”impeccable integrity”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that RBI governor Urjit Patel was eased out by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to bring in a “more pliable” person to fill the post.

Patel, who had a run in with the government over autonomy of the central bank, resigned from his job earlier on Monday citing personal reasons. “RBI governor Urjit Patel has been eased out since he refused to allow the Modi govt to plunder Rs three lakh crore of RBI reserves. Now Modi govt will get a more pliable RBI governor who will allow this loot,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Soon after Patel quit as RBI Governor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded his contribution saying he steered the banking system “from chaos to order” and ensured discipline. He said Patel is a thorough professional with “impeccable integrity”.