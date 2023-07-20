UP Police book PVVNL employees after 6 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death in Meerut

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police have booked the employees of the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) for the death of 6 Kanwariyas, including three minors, electrocuted in Meerut on the night of July 15.

The accident reportedly took place when the vehicle of Kanwariyas, touched a low-lying high-tension line in Bhawanpur’s Rali Chauhan village while returning from Haridwar.

Meerut SSP, Rohit Singh Sajwan said that the FIR was lodged against the PVVNL employees at Bhawanpur police station.

“The First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at Bhawanpur police station against PVVNL employees who will be identified after the ongoing probe is completed in connection with the tragic incident. A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint by family members of the deceased,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PVVNL MD Chaitra V claimed that they have already launched an inquiry into the matter.

“Our preliminary inquiry report has revealed that none of our officers or the employee is guilty in this connection. We have formed a three-member committee for an intense probe. The UP government had clearly stated that the ‘Kanwars’ with a height of more than 12 feet would be prohibited for the Yatra,” he said.

However, Bhawanpur villagers have turned against the electricity officials and have demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of those who died in the accident and Rs 25 lakh for the injured.

They have also sent a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding strict action against PVVNL officials.