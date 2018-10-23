UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to extend pension schemes to cover 14 lakh new beneficiaries

A government spokesman here said the chief minister has decided to extend pension benefits to all widows, farmers, the aged and specially-abled persons, who fulfilled required norms but were not covered under the schemes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to extend pension facility to over 14 lakh persons, who despite fulfilling the required norms were not covered under the schemes.

A government spokesman here said the chief minister has decided to extend pension benefits to all widows, farmers, the aged and specially-abled persons, who fulfilled required norms but were not covered under the schemes. With this decision, over 14.21 lakh new beneficiaries will avail the pension schemes, the spokesman added.

During his district visits, the chief minister was apprised that certain people were left out of the pension schemes even though they had complied with required norms, the spokesman said. Following this, directions were issued to identify such persons and a recommendation to this effect was made after the names were verified, he said.

In the district-wise surveys, over 3.96 lakh widows were identified who will now be covered in the pension scheme for them. Similarly over 9.04 lakh farmers and aged have been identified and they will get pension schemes meant for them. Over 1.20 lakh people have been identified for the divyangjan pension scheme, he added.