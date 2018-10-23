​​​
  3. UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to extend pension schemes to cover 14 lakh new beneficiaries

UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to extend pension schemes to cover 14 lakh new beneficiaries

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to extend pension facility to over 14 lakh persons, who despite fulfilling the required norms were not covered under the schemes.

By: | Lucknow | Published: October 23, 2018 6:52 PM
Yogi Adityanath, uttar pradesh, uttar pradesh news, latest news, trending news, A government spokesman here said the chief minister has decided to extend pension benefits to all widows, farmers, the aged and specially-abled persons, who fulfilled required norms but were not covered under the schemes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to extend pension facility to over 14 lakh persons, who despite fulfilling the required norms were not covered under the schemes.

A government spokesman here said the chief minister has decided to extend pension benefits to all widows, farmers, the aged and specially-abled persons, who fulfilled required norms but were not covered under the schemes. With this decision, over 14.21 lakh new beneficiaries will avail the pension schemes, the spokesman added.

During his district visits, the chief minister was apprised that certain people were left out of the pension schemes even though they had complied with required norms, the spokesman said. Following this, directions were issued to identify such persons and a recommendation to this effect was made after the names were verified, he said.

In the district-wise surveys, over 3.96 lakh widows were identified who will now be covered in the pension scheme for them. Similarly over 9.04 lakh farmers and aged have been identified and they will get pension schemes meant for them. Over 1.20 lakh people have been identified for the divyangjan pension scheme, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top