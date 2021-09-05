UP Assembly Elections 2022: Opinion poll predicts comfortable win for BJP; 259-267 seats projected

The reduced tally of the BJP, as compared to 2017 assembly polls, is credited to an improved performance by Akhilesh Yadav's party.

The BJP is likely to register a comfortable victory to continue a straight second term in the forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, according to the first round of the ABP-CVoter survey. The BJP is facing a direct challenge from the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress in the state.

Going by the prediction of the survey, the saffron party will enjoy an easy win and is expected to bag anywhere between 259 and 267 seats while the SP is likely to win around 109-117 seats. The survey has predicted 12-16 seats for the BSP and just 3-7 seats for the Congress.

The reduced tally of the BJP, as compared to 2017 assembly polls, is credited to an improved performance by Akhilesh Yadav’s party. However, the survey has also projected the BJP’s vote share to witness a slight rise of 0.4 per cent.