Relief for Modi-Shah: UP bypolls show BJP’s popularity not hit by double anti-incumbency

UP assembly by-election results come as a big relief for the party.

UP assembly by-election results: The by-election result for 11 assembly seats in India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh has come as a big relief for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president Amit Shah. Even though the assembly elections are due in 2021-22, the party cannot afford to lose its grip on state politics as the road to power in New Delhi goes through the state. According to the latest data available on the election commission’s website, the BJP is leading in 7 of the total 11 seats that went to polls in this by-election. The BJP was followed by the Samajwadi Party that won in Rampur Vidhan Sabha seat and was leading in another. Mayawati’s Party BSP and Apna Dal (Soneylal) was also leading in one seat each.

These elections are crucial for the BJP as it shows that the party’s popularity is not hit by the anti-incumbency even after more than five years of the party’s rule at the Centre and nearly three-year-long rule of the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the vote percentage given on the Election Commission of India’s website at around 4.00 PM, the party’s cumulative vote share on these 11 seats was nearly 36%, followed by Samajwadi Party (23%), BSP (16.3%) and Indian National Congress (12.8%).

According to the latest official data, Samajwadi Party had won two seats as senior leader Azam Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatma defeated the BJP candidate Bharat Bhusan in Rampur by over 7,000 votes, while Gaurav Kumar defeated the BJP candidate Ambrish from Zaidpur Vidhan Sabha seat by over 4,000 votes.

BJP’s Kirat Singh was ahead of Congress candidate Nooman Masood from Gangoh seat by over 5,000 votes, similarly, Rajkumar Rastogi was ahead of BSP candidate Abhay Kumar from Iglas assembly seat by a comfortable margin of 26,000 votes. While BJP’s Suresh Chandra Tiwari was ahead of Samajwadi Party’s Major Ashish Chaturvedi from Lucknow Cantt. seat by over 34,000 votes, BJP candidate Surendra Maithani was ahead of Congress candidate Karishma Thakur by over 21,000 votes in Kanpur’s Govind Nagar Assembly seat, a seat held by Congress leader Ajay Kapoor twice in 2002 and 2007.

BJP’s Aanand Shukla was ahead of Samajwadi Party’s Nirbhay Singh Patel by over 13,000 seats in Manikpur Vidhan Sabha seat while BJP candidate Saroj Sonkar was comfortably ahead of Samajwadi Party candidate Kiran Bharti by nearly 36,000 votes in Balha (SC) reserved seat.

In a relief for former chief minister Mayawati, the party candidate Chhaya Verma was ahead of Samajwadi Party candidate Subhash Rai by over 6,000 votes in Jalalpur assembly seat.

The combined vote share of both the BSP and the Samajwadi Party was still 3% more than that of the BJP, however, these two powerful regional parties, who had entered into a pre-poll alliance last year to jointly take on the Modi juggernaut, had already been outsmarted by the aggressive campaigning and popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections held in May this year.

UP assembly by-election results show that the saffron party is still popular in the state despite winning three back to back elections, Lok Sabha election 2014, UP assembly elections 2017 and Lok Sabha election in 2019.