Unlike alcohol, cannabis can be used to reduce violent crimes: Ex-Chhattisgarh Health minister

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Chhattisgarh Krishnamurti Bandhi has come up with a novel approach to combat crimes, often done under the influence of alcohol. As an alternative, Bandhi, who has previously served as the Health minister of the state, has suggested the use of cannabis and bhang, pointing out that the said substances doesn’t make people commit violent offences like rape, murder and dacoity. His statements sparked a huge controversy with several Congress leaders asking how an elected representative can promote an addictive substance that is banned in the country.

The lawmaker had made these remarks before reporters while attending a programme in the state’s Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Saturday. While there is a ban on the sale and consumption of marijuana under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the use of bhang, a by-product of cannabis, is permitted.

Reacting to Congress’ poll promise of banning liquor across the state, Bandhi, who is an MLA from Masturi Assembly constituency, said, “We have earlier raised the issue in the state assembly and it will again be raised on July 27 as discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition BJP (in the assembly against Congress government) is scheduled that day.”

“It is my personal opinion and once I had discussed it in the Assembly in the past. I had told that somewhere alcohol is the reason for rape, murder and quarrel, but I asked (in the House) tell me whether a person who consumes bhang has ever committed rape, murder and dacoity?…To meet the addiction requirement and ban liquor, a committee has been constituted (in the state)…The committee should think how we can move ahead towards bhang and ganja (cannabis). If people want addiction, then they should be served such stuff which does not result in murder, rape and other offences. It is my personal opinion,” he said.

Responding to the MLA’s remarks, Congress’ Bilaspur District unit spokesperson Abhay Narayan Rai on Sunday said that such statements from a former Health minister of the state are “immature” in nature. Instead of suggesting measures to tackle the addiction problem, he is instead promoting it, added Rai.

“Option to addiction cannot be addiction. Such immature ideas are unacceptable in a civilised society,” Rai added.