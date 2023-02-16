Tripura Assembly Poll 2023: ‘Our demand is giving people constitutional rights, after that we will talk about CM face,’ says Tipra Motha chief

On Thursday, while speaking to the media in Agartala, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman, chief, Tipra Motha expressed confidence that the people of Tripura will give his party a chance in the Tripura Assembly Election 2023.

“I think voter turnout will be over 90% and the people of Tripura will give us a chance. We got information that Dhanpur and Mohanpur have witnessed violence by the ruling party,” said Barman, reported news agency ANI.

Tipra Motha has complained about the violence caused in Dhanpur and Mohanpur and for the malfunctions in the EVMs, Barman added.

He clarified that his party is in no hurry to decide the CM face and added that they will win 31 seats.

“Our demand is giving people constitutional rights. After that we will talk about CM face,” Tipra Motha chief said.

Voting for the 60 Assembly seats of Tripura began on Thursday. The fate of 259 hopefuls is in the fray. Polling is going on in a total of 3,337 polling stations. With 97 all-women police stations, sufficient security arrangements have been made for the election.

As many as 94,815 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years while 6,21,505 belong to the 22-29 age group. The highest number of voters is in the 40-59 age group (9,81,089). The counting of votes in the state will take place on March 2.

Tripura CM and BJP’s Town Bordowali candidate, Manik Saha said that he “offered prayers in the morning and prayed for peaceful voting everywhere”.

In 2023, the three states of the northeast – Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya – will be the first ones to go to the elections. Assembly polls are also to be held in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana later in the year.

PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters to exercise their voting rights.