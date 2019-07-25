  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha LIVE: BJP issues three-line whip to MPs

Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha LIVE: BJP issues three-line whip to MPs

By: |
Updated:Jul 25, 2019 8:16:50 am

Triple Talaq Bill LIVE: The BJP-led NDA government enjoys strong majority in the Lok Sabha, making the passage of the bill a foregone conclusion. However, the government lacks majority in the Rajya Sabha and faces an uphill task as the opposition parties have numerical advantage.

Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha, Triple Talaq Bill passageThe Triple Talaq Bill will be taken up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Triple Talaq BIll debate LIVE Updates: The Modi government has listed the contentious triple talaq bill — The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to present in the House when the bill is taken up for division. The bill seeks to criminalise instant divorce by Muslim men. It has provision of three years jail for the guilty. However, opposition parties have opposed it but the government has asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice. The Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.

The BJP-led NDA government enjoys strong majority in the Lok Sabha, making the passage of the bill a foregone conclusion. However, the government lacks majority in the Rajya Sabha where it is set to face an uphill task as the opposition parties have numerical advantage over the treasury benches. Some of the BJP’s allies, including the JD(U), have also expressed their reservation about the bill.

Live Blog

08:16 (IST)25 Jul 2019
Triple Talaq Ordinance promulgated twice

The Modi government had promulgated the Ordinance on triple talaq twice -- in September 2018 and in January 2019. The decision to promulgate the Ordinance was taken as the contentious bill remained pending in the Rajya Sabha.

08:07 (IST)25 Jul 2019
First Triple Talaq Bill introduced in December 2017

The Bill proposes to make the practice of instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) a penal offence. It was first introduced in December 2017 but was pending in the Rajya Sabha. The bill had lapsed owing to dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month.

08:05 (IST)25 Jul 2019
Triple Talaq Bill to replace Ordinance

This is the first Bill to be introduced in the 17th Lok Sabha. It was introduced to replace an ordinance issued earlier this year by the previous BJP-led NDA government.

08:03 (IST)25 Jul 2019
Triple Talaq Bill reintroduced in Lok Sabha

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on June 21 by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad amidst opposition by the opposition parties. The was reintroduced in the Lowe House as it was owing to dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha in May this year.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on June 21 by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The bill seeks to to ban instant triple talaq and make the practice a punishable offence under the IPC. The bill was tabled amidst the opposition's criticism that it will harm Muslim families and that it was discriminatory. Speaker Om Birla sought a voice vote and ruled that the Bill could be introduced in the House. The Bill was introduced after 186 MPs voted in favour and 74 against it. The Bill was introduced in December 2017 but was pending in the Rajya Sabha and had lapsed owing to dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha in May this year. As per the rules, the government will have to again pass the bill from the Lok Sabha send it to Rajya Sabha for final approval. One the bill is cleared by the Upper House, the government will send it to President Ram Nath Kovind for final assent. The Modi government had promulgated the Ordinance on triple talaq twice -- in September 2018 and in January 2019, as the contentious bill remained pending in the Rajya Sabha.
Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop