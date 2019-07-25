Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha LIVE: BJP issues three-line whip to MPs

Triple Talaq BIll debate LIVE Updates: The Modi government has listed the contentious triple talaq bill — The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to present in the House when the bill is taken up for division. The bill seeks to criminalise instant divorce by Muslim men. It has provision of three years jail for the guilty. However, opposition parties have opposed it but the government has asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice. The Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.
The BJP-led NDA government enjoys strong majority in the Lok Sabha, making the passage of the bill a foregone conclusion. However, the government lacks majority in the Rajya Sabha where it is set to face an uphill task as the opposition parties have numerical advantage over the treasury benches. Some of the BJP’s allies, including the JD(U), have also expressed their reservation about the bill.
The Modi government had promulgated the Ordinance on triple talaq twice -- in September 2018 and in January 2019. The decision to promulgate the Ordinance was taken as the contentious bill remained pending in the Rajya Sabha.
The Bill proposes to make the practice of instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) a penal offence. It was first introduced in December 2017 but was pending in the Rajya Sabha. The bill had lapsed owing to dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month.
This is the first Bill to be introduced in the 17th Lok Sabha. It was introduced to replace an ordinance issued earlier this year by the previous BJP-led NDA government.
The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on June 21 by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad amidst opposition by the opposition parties. The was reintroduced in the Lowe House as it was owing to dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha in May this year.