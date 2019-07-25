Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha LIVE: BJP issues three-line whip to MPs

The Triple Talaq Bill will be taken up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Triple Talaq BIll debate LIVE Updates: The Modi government has listed the contentious triple talaq bill — The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to present in the House when the bill is taken up for division. The bill seeks to criminalise instant divorce by Muslim men. It has provision of three years jail for the guilty. However, opposition parties have opposed it but the government has asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice. The Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.

The BJP-led NDA government enjoys strong majority in the Lok Sabha, making the passage of the bill a foregone conclusion. However, the government lacks majority in the Rajya Sabha where it is set to face an uphill task as the opposition parties have numerical advantage over the treasury benches. Some of the BJP’s allies, including the JD(U), have also expressed their reservation about the bill.