TMC MP calls FM Nirmala Sitharaman “venomous snake”, BJP says he’s talking “nonsense”

Published: July 5, 2020 2:33 PM

Addressing a protest rally at Bankura against rising fuel prices and the proposed privatisation of trains on Saturday, Kalyan Banerjee demanded Sitharaman's resignation.

In controversial remarks, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has equated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a “venomous snake” for her handling of the economy, drawing sharp reaction from the BJP which said Mamata Banerjee has lost control over her party leaders who are “uttering nonsense” out of frustration.

“Just like a venomous snake kills a human being, people of the country are dying one by one owing to Nirmala Sitharaman who has shattered the country’s economy,” he said.

The TMC Lok Sabha member also called her “the worst finance minister” in the world.

The BJP reacted strongly to his comments, with state party president Dilip Ghosh claiming West Bengal chief minister and TMC boss Mamata Banerjee has lost grip over her party leaders.

“Corruption has spread in the TMC from top to bottom; they have become puzzled by internal feud and many of them are making senseless comments to divert the attention from the situation prevailing in the ruling party.

“We don’t give much importance to such comments…. they are uttering such nonsense out of frustration,” he said. Kalyan Banerjee was also critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He had promised a new India and has done it by bringing down the GDP growth rate to “abysmal” levels, the TMC lawmaker alleged.

