TMC Martyrs Day Rally 2022: Mamata Banerjee makes a prediction for BJP at Trinamool’s mega show of strength in Kolkata

TMC Rally Today in West Bengal Latest Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today made a strong pitch for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and predicted a defeat for the ruling Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. “If you couldn’t be swayed by the rains and are still present here, it means that the BJP will be swept away by the support of people in 2024,” Mamata said addressing a packed rally in Kolkata amid heavy downpour.

The Trinamool Congress observes July 21 every year as Martyrs’ Day to pay homage to the killing of 13 people in police firing at a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993. Mamata, who was the state president of the Youth Congress at the time of the incident, has continued to observe the day even after forming the Trinamool Congress in 1998 and eventually coming to power in West Bengal in 2011.

Addressing the rally of thousands, Mamata made a strong pitch against the BJP over issues ranging from misuse of central agencies, price rise, GST on daily essentials to its efforts to destabilise every non-BJP government across the country. “BJP is bringing down governments everywhere. This is their job. They tried in Bengal, but they couldn’t…. Always remember 2021 (Assembly elections). That’s why I say, let 2021 return again,” Mamata said, adding, “If TMC is there, you will get free ration, free health insurance…That’s why people always need TMC.”

Predicting that the next general elections will be one to reject the ruling government, Mamata that the BJP won’t win a majority in 2024, while stressing that the time has come for Opposition parties to join hands and come together to form a government.

Citing a central government report, Mamata claimed that the farmers’ income in Bengal is the best in the country, adding that unemployment has decreased in the state even as it has increased on a national level. “The state of hospitals when I took over the reins was dismal in the state, now our popular schemes have reached all houses in the state,” said Banerjee.

In the course of her speech, Mamata also highlighted several infrastructural projects undertaken by her government including the Dankuni-Amristar Freight corridor, the Haldia and Tajpur ports, and the 500 industrial parks that are being built in Bengal. “All labour-intensive industries have come to Bengal. We want to give employment, but BJP wants unemployment,” she said.

Highlighting the recent GST rate hikes on essential food items, Banerjee said, “They have put GST on puffed rice (a staple diet for Bengalis). The BJP is devoid of any brains or intelligence,” she said, asking the crowd for puffed rice. Leaders of her party soon obliged with a tray full of puffed rice onto the stage. Holding the tray, Mamata asked the gathering, “Now GST on this as well? How much GST? What will people eat? Return our puffed rice back to its original price, or else BJP go away.”

“Everywhere there is GST, even if the patient is given a bed at the hospital there is GST. How much is the GST if a person is dead? If CBI comes over to the state, just give them some puffed rice and ask, ‘How much GST?’” she added.

Mamata also took on the central government on the depreciating value of the rupee and the escalating fuel and gas prices. “The value of the rupee has hit a new low. What is the price of a cylinder? What is the price of diesel? They are breaking governments, closing down banks, and we don’t know where all the money to the provident fund is going.”

Mamata further said that the country does not need a government that incites riots and raises prices for everything. “They have sold everything from Air India to the new Parliament building. They are re-writing the history of a country for which they have never fought during Independence,” said Banerjee.