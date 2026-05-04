Virudhunagar Tiruchuli Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Advocate Thangapandian IND Awaited
Aravinthasamy.J IND Awaited
Avarangadu Karthik Raja Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Chenna Kesavan.P IND Awaited
Gunasekaran.G Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
Gurusamy.T IND Awaited
Jeyachitra IND Awaited
Kalimuthu.S IND Awaited
Kannan.G Ezhuchi Tamilargal Munnetra Kazhagam Awaited
Malai Alagu.M IND Awaited
Marimuthu.M IND Awaited
Marnadu.M IND Awaited
Muniyasamy.R IND Awaited
Murugesapandian.T All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Nallamaruthu.K IND Awaited
Palaniyandi.M IND Awaited
Rajangam.C IND Awaited
Rajavarman.M.S.R AIADMK Awaited
Rajkumar.D Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Samayan.S Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Sethuramalingam.S IND Awaited
Thangam Thenarasu DMK Awaited
Vellaisamy.P Ahimsa Socialist Party Awaited
Counting of votes for the Tiruchuli assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Tiruchuli Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 87.23% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Tiruchuli assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Tiruchuli with a margin of 60992 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Tiruchuli assembly elections?

Tiruchuli Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Thangam Thenarasu Rajasekar S 60992
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Thangam Thenarasu
2016
DMK-flag
Thangam Thennarasu
2011
DMK-flag
Thangam Thennarasu

Tiruchuli Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Tiruchuli Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.