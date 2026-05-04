Madurai Thiruporur Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A.Selvaraj Mannin Maithargal Kazhagam Awaited
Ambeth Rajan Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
B.Vijayaraj Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
D. Panneerselvam IND Awaited
Dr.D.Vinoth Kumar BSP Awaited
K. Balu Pattali Makkal Katchi Awaited
R. Panneerdoss Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Awaited
S. Gnanasekaran IND Awaited
V M Chandiran IND Awaited
V. Desappan Samata Party Awaited
S. Meshak IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Thiruporur assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

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What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Thiruporur Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 88.58% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Thiruporur assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi candidate won from Thiruporur with a margin of 1947 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Thiruporur assembly elections?

Thiruporur Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name S.S.Balaji Arumugam.K 1947
Party Name Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Pattali Makkal Katchi

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi-flag
S.S.Balaji
2016
AIADMK-flag
Kothandapani, M.
2011
AIADMK-flag
K.manoharan

Thiruporur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Thiruporur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.