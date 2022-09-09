‘There is no confusion’: Rahul Gandhi’s cryptic update on whether he will run for Congress President

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday indicated that he might still feature in the party’s presidential race, stating that the picture will only be clearer after the election to the party’s top post is held in October.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Tamil Nadu, “Whether I will become the president or not, will be clear after the presidential elections are held in the party. I urge you all to wait till that time. When that happens, you will see and if I don’t stand, then you can ask me my reasons and I will answer that,” said Gandhi.

“There is no confusion regarding what I want,” added Gandhi, without providing further clarity on the matter.

On being asked if Gandhi needs to undertake a ‘Congress Jodo’ exercise, instead of a ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra, Gandhi said, “This yatra will not harm the party. It will only help in strengthening the party,” while adding that he is only participating in the ‘padyatra’, and by no means, leading it.

“To put in perspective, the Congress party has decided to do a padyatra across the country. I am a member of Congress party and as a member, I am participating in this yatra. I don’t see any contradiction regarding my role in the padyatra,” said Gandhi.

Explaining the importance of the ‘Bharat Jodo’ exercise, Gandhi said, “Padyatra is to connect with the people and counter the hate politics of the RSS-BJP. While they are sowing discord among people, we are trying to bring the country together.”

“The country is not living in harmony — it is divided along religious, state lines. People do not have any employment or work. Two or three big businesses, which are close to the ruling dispensation, are controlling the whole of India. That is not harmonious. There is massive price rise. The conversation between people has broken down. The conversation needs to restart – that is the idea of India,” Gandhi added.

Asked why Gandhi didn’t convince the leaders leaving the party, the senior party leader said, “Obviously the BJP has better means of putting pressure on them than I do.” Gandhi said that many are afraid of the BJP, so, and hence, they are complying with them.



Gandhi said that his set of values tell him to fight for the idea of India. “BJP has taken control of all the institutions of this country. We are not fighting a political party any more. the fight is between the structure of the Indian state and the opposition. This is not an easy fight, this is a difficult fight,” asserted Gandhi.

The idea of the padyatra, Gandhi says, “is to listen to the people, understand what they are saying and also communicate that India has changed as the institutions have been captured in order to enforce one single vision.”

Talking about opposition unity ahead of the 2024 General Elections, Gandhi said, “Its the responsibility of the entire opposition to come together and everybody has a role in it.”

Gandhi also pointed out that the centuries-old battle is being fought between two “different versions of India – one, rigid, controlling and the other vision is plural, open minded.” “This battle has continued for over 1000 years and it will continue,” said Gandhi.