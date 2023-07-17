‘Thank you Kharge ji’: Arvind Kejriwal on Congress’ olive branch hours ahead of Bengaluru Opposition meet

Ahead of the mega Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for supporting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

CM Kejriwal took to his Twitter handle and called the Delhi ordinance “anti-India” and “anti-national”.

Thank u Kharge ji for standing wid the people of Delhi. This ordinance is anti-India and anti-national and ought to be fought tooth and nail https://t.co/SlMIsrW8KN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 17, 2023

This reaction came after Kharge articulated his party’s stand to oppose the ordinance and that it was everyone’s responsibility to come together and “save the Constitution”.

While addressing the media, Kharge said, “This is not about just one person. If the democracy and Constitution of the country suffer a blow, it becomes our responsibility to unite and work together to save democracy and Constitution. No individual is bigger than the country.”

Hours after Congress extended its support, party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha had announced on Sunday that AAP will attend the meeting of Opposition leaders in Benglaluru ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In the earlier opposition meeting held on June 23 in Patna, Congress’s stand on the issue was a major point of contention between the two parties.

Delhi Ordinance row

The Centre brought an ordinance on May 19 to curtail the powers of Delhi’s elected government. The ordinance was brought days after the Supreme Court handed over control of services in Delhi to the elected government, excluding those related to police, public order and land.

Following the central government’s move, CM Kejriwal went on a nationwide tour, meeting the non-BJP parties to garner support against the Delhi ordinance. It is believed that the Centre will introduce a Bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament to turn the Ordinance into law.