Temporarily block Congress party’s account, Bengaluru court orders Twitter

A local court in Karnataka’s Bengaluru has ordered the micro-blogging giant Twitter to temporarily block the official account of the Congress Party, news agency ANI tweeted on Monday evening. According to the news agency, the court’s ruling came against the Congress party for copyright violation. The party has been held guilty for ‘illegally’ using the sound records of Kannada superhit film KGF- Chapter 2. The court also says that along with the Congress, the Twitter account of Bharat Jodo Yatra shall also be blocked for the time being. The FIR was filed against Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Shrinate and Jairam Ramesh at the Yeshwanthpur Police Station after the complaint by MRT music, the news agency said.