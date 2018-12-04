Telangana elections: Read the Constitution, Owaisi’s advice after PM flays KCR’s Muslim quota promise

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 4:46 PM

Asaduddin Owaisi advised PM Modi to read Article 15 and 16 of the Constitution. He also asked PM Modi to go through reports submitted by of the Sachar Committee, Sudhir Commission and the Mishra Commission.

OWAISI MODIOwaisi advised PM Narendra Modi to read Article 15 and 16 of the Constitution.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at Narendra Modi alleging that the Prime Minister does not have any knowledge about the Constitution. Owaisi’s jibe came after PM Modi claimed that the ruling dispensation in Telangana was snatching Dalits’ rights after it proposed religion-based reservation with 12 per cent quota for Muslim minority. PM Modi also said that Supreme Court does not permit that. The ruling dispensation has insulted BR Ambedkar, PM Modi claimed.

PM Modi also tweeted, “The great members of our Constituent Assembly did not support the idea of Minority Reservations. Yet, parties in Telangana are promising it. Not only is it illegal, but it also makes me wonder- are these parties going to do injustice to SCs, STs and OBCs? They must answer.” PM Modi yesterday accused the TRS, Congress, TDP and AIMIM of perpetuating dynastic and family rule, saying these parties were becoming a “threat to democracy”.

