Telangana Election Result Date: Check Telangana Poll Results 2018 Time – When, where and how to check live counting updates, seat wise, party wise details

Telangana Election Results 2018: The stage is all set for the counting in Telangana. The elections were held on December 7. The polls recorded a voter turnout of 73.20 per cent

telangana election results, telangana election result date, telangana election news, telangana election results date, telangana election results 2018 live, telangana election results time, telangana election results 2018 when, telangana election results 2018 date and time, telangana election results counting, telangana election results today, telangana election results liveSome exit polls indicate a clear edge to KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). (Photo from PTI)

The stage is all set for the counting in Telangana. The fate of 1,821 candidates in the fray will be decided on Tuesday when the counting of votes will be taken up. Noteworthy, these are the maiden polls for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly. The elections were held on December 7. The polls recorded a voter turnout of 73.20 per cent. Reportedly, all the necessary arrangements have been made for the counting day and the strongrooms. The EVMs are kept, secured with central paramilitary forces providing first cordon of security. “EVMs will be brought out polling station-wise and kept at the counting centres which will have 14 tables (except in Medchal which will have 28). And counting will go on. This will be done after the completion of the full postal ballot count. Counting will be done in the respective constituencies,” Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said, told PTI.

Telangana Election Result Date:-

December 11

Timing:-

Telangana Assembly election result: The counting will begin at 8am.

Declaration of Telangana Assembly polls results:-

Once the counting begins at 8 am, Election Commission of India (ECI) will start showing the official results at the website – https://eciresults.nic.in/

How to check seat wise, party wise, constituency wise and candidate wise details of Telangana Election Results?

All of these details will be available on https://eciresults.nic.in/

Telangana election results 2018: LIVE UPDATES

You can catch all the LIVE UPDATES on https://www.financialexpress.com/elections/

Telangana Assembly Election Exit Polls Results:-

Some exit polls indicate a clear edge to KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi. “We will win 100 seats,” Rao said repeatedly in campaign meetings.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also exuded confidence that his party would be successful in the Telangana assembly election. Owaisi-led party has fielded candidates in eight assembly segments in Hyderabad and is supporting TRS in other segments.

However, the Praja Kutami alliance of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), CPI and Kodandaram-led Telangana Jana Samithi, appears confident of forming the government in the country’s youngest state. The state wasseparated from Andhra Pradesh in June 2014.

According to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, “The alliance led by his party is confident of winning the election hands-down and claimed Rao was showing signs of nervousness and insecurity in meetings he addressed as the campaign winded down.”

The BJP has claimed it would play a vital role in the formation of the government in the southern state.

 

