Telangana Congress chief arrested, brother detained ahead of KCR rally. Watch video

Telangana Congress president was arrested this morning

Congress working president in Telangana Anumula Revanth Reddy has been arrested by the state police in the wee hours of Tuesday. This came ahead of Telangana Rasthtra Samithi (TRS) leader and state chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao’s rally in Kosgi in Kodangal area. Reddy was arrested from his residence in order to prevent any untoward incident. He has been shifted to an undisclosed location, according to reports. Notably, Reddy had given a bandh call in Kodangal today and urged people not to attend the KCR’s rally.

Reddy’s wife Geetha Reddy claimed that at least 40 persons barged into their bedroom after breaking open the door and whisked her husband away. Reddy’s brother Krishna was also detained but police released them soon after detention. Congress has termed the arrest as “stain on democracy”, and said it will take up the matter with EC.

TRS candidate P Narendra Reddy had accused the Congress leader of trying to create trouble in the area. He has raised the issue with Election Commission (EC) and DGP M Mahender Reddy. The Congress Working President has also received a notice from the Election Commission his alleged remarks. Two cases have been booked by the state police against him. Reddy was previously a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Kodangal. Earlier this year, he switched his allegiance to Congress earlier this year.

Congress minister in Karnataka DK Shivakumar has posted a video on Twitter alleging, “It’s highly condemnable that Telangana Police arrested Congress Working President & Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy at 3 am today because CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao is holding a rally there.”

“We appeal to EC that such intimidation goes against the spirit of free and fair elections,” he asserted.

Tension prevailed in Kodangal following Reddy’s detention. The police have already imposed prohibitory orders in the town to prevent any untoward incident. Polling for the 119-member Telangana Assembly is scheduled for December 7 and results will be out on December 11. While the TRS and KCR exuded confidence that it will gain a comfortable majority, Congress and BJP were hoping to garner optimum results.