Telangana Congress chief arrested, brother detained ahead of KCR rally. Watch video

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 12:10 PM

Congress working president in Telangana Anumula Revanth Reddy has been shifted to an undisclosed location

Telangana Congress president was arrested this morning

Congress working president in Telangana Anumula Revanth Reddy has been arrested by the state police in the wee hours of Tuesday. This came ahead of Telangana Rasthtra Samithi (TRS) leader and state chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao’s rally in Kosgi in Kodangal area. Reddy was arrested from his residence in order to prevent any untoward incident. He has been shifted to an undisclosed location, according to reports. Notably, Reddy had given a bandh call in Kodangal today and urged people not to attend the KCR’s rally.

Reddy’s wife Geetha Reddy claimed that at least 40 persons barged into their bedroom after breaking open the door and whisked her husband away. Reddy’s brother Krishna was also detained but police released them soon after detention. Congress has termed the arrest as “stain on democracy”, and said it will take up the matter with EC.

TRS candidate P Narendra Reddy had accused the Congress leader of trying to create trouble in the area. He has raised the issue with Election Commission (EC) and DGP M Mahender Reddy. The Congress Working President has also received a notice from the Election Commission his alleged remarks. Two cases have been booked by the state police against him. Reddy was previously a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Kodangal. Earlier this year, he switched his allegiance to Congress earlier this year.

Congress minister in Karnataka DK Shivakumar has posted a video on Twitter alleging, “It’s highly condemnable that Telangana Police arrested Congress Working President & Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy at 3 am today because CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao is holding a rally there.”

“We appeal to EC that such intimidation goes against the spirit of free and fair elections,” he asserted.

Tension prevailed in Kodangal following Reddy’s detention. The police have already imposed prohibitory orders in the town to prevent any untoward incident. Polling for the 119-member Telangana Assembly is scheduled for December 7 and results will be out on December 11. While the TRS and KCR exuded confidence that it will gain a comfortable majority, Congress and BJP were hoping to garner optimum results.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Telangana Congress chief arrested, brother detained ahead of KCR rally. Watch video
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition