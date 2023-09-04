Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: How to download voter slip?

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 latest news: Telangana is one of the states that is going to hold Assembly elections soon by the end of 2023. The official dates are yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). At present, the state is governed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party.

Telangana is the state of 119 constituencies. In the 2018 elections majority of the seats were won by the BRS party and Congress led coalition party won 22 seats in total while BJP could only secure 1 seat. The ruling party BRS has issued the list of candidates standing up for 119 constituencies on August 21. Following the list, CM KC Rao is contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies.

Voter registration status verification and voter’s slip issuance have already begun under the ECI. Voter slips are crucial for every voter since they include details on polling places, election dates, and locations.

The steps listed below can be used by candidates to get voter registration forms online:

Go to https://www.nvsp.in, the official website of the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP).

Select the “Search in Electoral Roll” radio button.

You will have two options for self-verification.

First option: Search by Specifics

Fill in your name, father’s or husband’s name, age/date of birth, gender

Indicate your state, district, and assembly constituency by entering.

b. Second Option: Search by EPIC Number (voter ID card number):

Enter your state and EPIC (voter ID card) number.

The website will provide you your voter information when you enter these details depending on the available criteria.

A ‘no record found’ response will be returned if your name is not on the voter list.

How to verify your name is on the voter list using SMS:

Use the word “EPIC” in a text message you send to your phone.

Include your voter ID card number in the message.

This text should be sent to 1950 or 9211728082.

The name and polling place number will appear on the screen of your mobile device.