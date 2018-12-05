Telangana election LIVE Updates: Campaigning ends today, Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Kodak

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Dec 05, 2018 10:23 am

Telangana was scheduled to go to polls along with general elections in 2019. But the State Cabinet headed by TRS of K Chandrasekhar Rao had dissolved the Assembly on September 6, forcing the Election Commission to hold fresh elections.

Telangana assembly election 2018 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for December 7 elections in Telangana will end on Tuesday evening. On the last day of electioneering, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit the election-bound state where he will address one rally and hold a press conference. As per the schedule, Rahul’s public meeting will be held in Kodak of Suryapet at 2 pm and then he will travel to Hyderabad where he will speak to media at 4 pm. The Congress party is contesting elections in an alliance with the TDP of Chandrababu Naidu and CPI.

Live Blog

Telangana election 2018: Campaigning ends today

10:23 (IST) 05 Dec 2018
Sonia Gandhi plays separate statehood card yet again

To woo the voters in Telangana, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi played separate statehood card yet again and said the party had delivered on its earlier promise of forming a separate state of Telangana in the "Congress way".  Gandhi appealed the voters to vote for the party in the December 7 polls.

Telangana Assembly election 2018 Live Updates With the campaigning for Telangana Assembly elections coming to an end on Wednesday, all the political parties were Tuesday busy in their last-minute bid to woo the voters. Leaders and candidates of the parties addressed election rallies, conducted road shows and door-to-door canvassing in all 119 constituencies, going to polls on Friday. Although, KCR is facing anti-incumbency, opinion polls have predicted return of TRS in the state. The survey conducted by Times Now-CNX has predicted around 71 seats for TRS and 31 seats for Congress-led alliance. The BJP is likely to get around 3 seats.
