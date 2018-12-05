Telangana election LIVE Updates: Campaigning ends today, Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Kodak

Telangana Assembly election LIVE Updates: Campaigning ends today

Telangana assembly election 2018 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for December 7 elections in Telangana will end on Tuesday evening. On the last day of electioneering, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit the election-bound state where he will address one rally and hold a press conference. As per the schedule, Rahul’s public meeting will be held in Kodak of Suryapet at 2 pm and then he will travel to Hyderabad where he will speak to media at 4 pm. The Congress party is contesting elections in an alliance with the TDP of Chandrababu Naidu and CPI.

Telangana was scheduled to go to polls along with general elections in 2019. But the State Cabinet headed by TRS of K Chandrasekhar Rao had dissolved the Assembly on September 6, forcing the Election Commission to hold fresh elections.

Also Read: If BJP forms govt, Owaisi will have to run away from Hyderabad, says Adityanath