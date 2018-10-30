Telangana Assembly election 2018: BJP to release second list of candidates before Diwali

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 3:56 PM

BJP would release its second list of candidates for the December 7 assembly elections in Telangana before Diwali, a party leader said Tuesday.

Telangana Assembly election 2018, bjp, Krishna Saagar Rao, election commission, BJYM, Karimnagar, Telangana polls, amit shahThe Gazette notification for the elections will be issued on November 12 and the last date of nominations is November 19, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission.

BJP would release its second list of candidates for the December 7 assembly elections in Telangana before Diwali, a party leader said Tuesday. The list, expected to comprise 30-40 seats, would be released “certainly before Diwali (on November 7)”, BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told PTI. The party had released its first list of 38 nominees on October 20. There are a total 119 assembly seats in the state.

The Gazette notification for the elections will be issued on November 12 and the last date of nominations is November 19, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission. Rao said the manifesto for the polls was likely to be released in the second week of November.

The draft would be ready by the first weekend. For the manifesto, the BJP proposed regulation of liquor sale in the state, free transport to those taking up ‘Deeksha’ (religious code of behaviour) for visiting temples, including Sabarimala and total waiver of tax on petrol and diesel.

BJP president Amit Shah had kicked off the party’s campaign for the Telangana polls on September at a public meeting at Mahabubnagar and addressed another meeting earlier this month at Karimnagar. On Sunday last, he addressed the national convention of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held in the city.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Telangana Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Telangana Assembly election 2018: BJP to release second list of candidates before Diwali
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition