Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Election 2026 Polling Voter Turnout Live Updates: West Bengal and Tamil Nadu stand on the brink of transformative Assembly elections, with West Bengal’s Phase 1 covering 152 constituencies on April 23 (Thursday) and Tamil Nadu conducting its single-phase poll across all 234 seats on the same day.

Over 12 crore voters combined- 6.82 crore in Bengal and 5.73 crore in Tamil Nadu- will shape the political future of these powerhouse states today, as Trinamool Congress (TMC)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rivalries clash in the east and Dravidian giants Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) vie for dominance in the south amid Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) disruptive debut.

Campaigns ended amid high-decibel rhetoric on April 21, with counting across both states slated for May 4 (Monday), promising early indicators of national trends.

West Bengal Phase 1: North Bengal’s make-or-break battlegrounds

High-profile Phase 1 polling on April 23 spans 152 constituencies from North Bengal’s border districts like- Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling through tribal belts in Jhargram, industrial Paschim Bardhaman and some parts of Purulia, Bankura, Malda, Murshidabad, Paschim Medinipur, Birbhum and Nadia. Nandigram remains the prestige epicenter, where BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari- victor over Mamata Banerjee in 2021- faces TMC‘s Pabitra Kar, Congress’s Sekh Jariatul Hossain and CPI’s Shanti Giri in a multi-cornered rematch symbolizing.

TMC mounts a fierce revenge campaign in West Bengal‘s Phase 1, targeting North Bengal’s critical 54 seats- BJP strongholds from its 2021 surge- that head to polls first on April 23, as saffron forces defend their turf against Mamata Banerjee’s aggressive bid to recapture lost ground. While BJP safeguards 59 of its 77 previous victories in this phase and TMC shields 92, the battle hinges on welfare promises clashing with regional divides across tea gardens, SC and ST belts and sensitive border zones.

Tamil Nadu single-phase showdown: Dravidian rivals and new disruptors

Tamil Nadu‘s April 23 single-phase frenzy pits around 4,023 candidates against 5.73 crore voters deciding 234 seats, with DMK’s Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) under MK Stalin– promising a ‘South Asia model state’- clashing against AIADMK-led NDA’s Edappadi K Palaniswami, who rallies first-timers for development and prosperity after five opposition years.

ALSO READ Nandigram to Sandeshkhali – the West Bengal seats that will decide everything in 2026

Actor Vijay’s TVK escalates the fray from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, taunting EPS’s home turf limits and targeting youth disillusionment to forge a triangular contest. EVMs dispatch to 1.40 lakh police-secured booths, with CEO Archana Patnaik enforcing zero-tolerance on tampering- banning inks or covers on candidate buttons under threat of repolls- while international observers tour via ECI’s IEVP and outsiders exit districts for smooth, 100 per cent turnout drives.

Live Updates