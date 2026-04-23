Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Election 2026 Polling Voter Turnout Live Updates: West Bengal and Tamil Nadu stand on the brink of transformative Assembly elections, with West Bengal’s Phase 1 covering 152 constituencies on April 23 (Thursday) and Tamil Nadu conducting its single-phase poll across all 234 seats on the same day.
Over 12 crore voters combined- 6.82 crore in Bengal and 5.73 crore in Tamil Nadu- will shape the political future of these powerhouse states today, as Trinamool Congress (TMC)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rivalries clash in the east and Dravidian giants Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) vie for dominance in the south amid Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) disruptive debut.
Campaigns ended amid high-decibel rhetoric on April 21, with counting across both states slated for May 4 (Monday), promising early indicators of national trends.
West Bengal Phase 1: North Bengal’s make-or-break battlegrounds
High-profile Phase 1 polling on April 23 spans 152 constituencies from North Bengal’s border districts like- Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling through tribal belts in Jhargram, industrial Paschim Bardhaman and some parts of Purulia, Bankura, Malda, Murshidabad, Paschim Medinipur, Birbhum and Nadia. Nandigram remains the prestige epicenter, where BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari- victor over Mamata Banerjee in 2021- faces TMC‘s Pabitra Kar, Congress’s Sekh Jariatul Hossain and CPI’s Shanti Giri in a multi-cornered rematch symbolizing.
TMC mounts a fierce revenge campaign in West Bengal‘s Phase 1, targeting North Bengal’s critical 54 seats- BJP strongholds from its 2021 surge- that head to polls first on April 23, as saffron forces defend their turf against Mamata Banerjee’s aggressive bid to recapture lost ground. While BJP safeguards 59 of its 77 previous victories in this phase and TMC shields 92, the battle hinges on welfare promises clashing with regional divides across tea gardens, SC and ST belts and sensitive border zones.
Tamil Nadu single-phase showdown: Dravidian rivals and new disruptors
Tamil Nadu‘s April 23 single-phase frenzy pits around 4,023 candidates against 5.73 crore voters deciding 234 seats, with DMK’s Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) under MK Stalin– promising a ‘South Asia model state’- clashing against AIADMK-led NDA’s Edappadi K Palaniswami, who rallies first-timers for development and prosperity after five opposition years.
Actor Vijay’s TVK escalates the fray from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, taunting EPS’s home turf limits and targeting youth disillusionment to forge a triangular contest. EVMs dispatch to 1.40 lakh police-secured booths, with CEO Archana Patnaik enforcing zero-tolerance on tampering- banning inks or covers on candidate buttons under threat of repolls- while international observers tour via ECI’s IEVP and outsiders exit districts for smooth, 100 per cent turnout drives.
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE: Mock polling underway in Chennai
Mock polling underway at the polling station designated at Stella Maris College in Chennai where voting will begin at 7 am.
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE: Mock polling underway in Tirunelveli
Mock polling underway at a polling booth set up at a government school in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.
West Bengal Elections 2026 LIVE: Mock polling underway in Birbhum
Mock polling underway at a polling station in Birbhum as the voting will finally begin at 7 am on Thursday (April 23).
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Tight security in place before polling begins in Kharagpur
Tight security in place before polling begins in West Medinipur's Kharagpur seat.
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Preparations underway for Mock poll in Bolpur constituency
Preparations underway for Mock poll at Goalpara High School in Bolpur assembly constituency for the West Bengal Assembly Polls.
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE: Preparations underway for Mock poll in Chennai
Preparations underway for Mock poll at Stella Maris College in Chennai for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Bengal phase 1 covers diverse regions
West Bengal’s Phase 1 spans 152 constituencies across diverse regions, including North Bengal districts, tribal belts, and industrial zones. Nandigram stands out as a prestige battleground, symbolising a high-stakes political rematch. The contest reflects deeper socio-political divides, with parties targeting specific demographics, including tea garden workers, tribal communities, and border populations in a tightly fought electoral contest.
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Campaigns end, countdown to results begins
High-voltage campaigning concluded on April 21, marked by aggressive rhetoric, rallies and strategic outreach across constituencies. With polling underway, attention now shifts to counting scheduled for May 4. The results are expected to provide early signals of voter mood, potentially influencing political momentum and strategies for upcoming elections in other parts of the country later this year.
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Fierce political rivalries take center stage
In West Bengal, the contest sharpens between Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, while Tamil Nadu witnesses a clash between DMK and AIADMK. The emergence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam adds a new dimension, intensifying competition. These battles are not just regional but carry implications for national political alignments and future coalition possibilities across India’s evolving electoral landscape.
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Massive voter turnout expected
Over 12 crore voters, including 6.82 crore in West Bengal and 5.73 crore in Tamil Nadu, are set to determine the political trajectory of these key states. High voter enthusiasm is expected as fierce contests unfold between major parties, reflecting deep-rooted political rivalries and evolving public sentiment that could significantly reshape governance priorities and electoral strategies in both regions.
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Mega poll day across two states
West Bengal and Tamil Nadu head into decisive Assembly elections on April 23, with Bengal’s Phase 1 covering 152 constituencies while Tamil Nadu votes in a single phase across all 234 seats. The simultaneous polls mark a major political moment, setting the stage for intense regional battles that could influence broader national narratives in the months ahead from today onwards.