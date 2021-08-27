Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit gets additional charge of Punjab, Chandigarh ahead of assembly polls

The appointment will come into effect from the date Purohit assumes charge of the office and will continue till regular arrangements are made. (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind has given additional charge of Governor of Punjab to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The President has also appointed Purohit as the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The development comes ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections scheduled to be held next year.

Purohit will replace V P Singh Badnore who has been discharging the duty as Governor as well as Administrator of Chandigarh. The appointment will come into effect from the date Purohit assumes charge of the office and will continue till regular arrangements are made.

“The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu to discharge the functions of the Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of Punjab until regular arrangements are made. The President of India has also been pleased to appoint Shri Banwarilal Purohit to be the Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh, in addition to his duties as Governor of Punjab,” said a release from Rashtrapati Bhawan.

It may be recalled that Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had alleged earlier this month that the Modi government is trying to divest the Punjab governor of the Chandigarh administrator’s charge. Traditionally, Punjab Governor has functioned as the Administrator of Chandigarh. Badal had alleged that the Centre is trying to dilute Punjab’s claim over its capital city.

However, the Union Home Ministry had later clarified that there was no such proposal under consideration to divest the Punjab Governor of Chandigarh Administrator’s responsibility.