Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2021: Result, date, time — All you need to know

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2021 on April 29

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2021: Exit poll results for the state of Tamil Nadu that went to polls in a single phase on April 7 will be out tomorrow (April 29) after 7.30 PM. Tamil Nadu is among the five states that went to polls in March and April. Other four are Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry. While Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala went to polls in single phase, Assam and West Bengal had multiple phases. Assam had three phases while West Bengal had 8 – final phase will take place tomorrow (on April 29).

The Election Commission has prohibited the publishing and broadcasting of exit poll results till 7.30 PM on April 29. In a notification issues last month, the poll body said between 7:00 AM on March 27 and 7.30 PM on April 29 conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicizing by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with elections shall be prohibited.

While many parties are in the fray in Tamil Nadu, the key contest is between ruling AIADMK and MK Stalin-led DMK. The AIADMK is contesting this polls in alliance with the BJP while the DMK has partnered with the Congress. This is the first time the AIADMK and the DMK are contesting the polls without their supreme leaders, J Jayalalitha and K Karunanidhi.

Besides AIADMK and DMK, two other political alliances are in the game. TTV Dhinakaran is leading an alliance under AMMK and actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan is heading Makkalin Mudhal Kootani, an alliance of five parties including Makkal Needhi Maiam and Janata Dal (Secular).

Almost all the opinion polls conducted in March and April have predicted edge for MK Stalin-led DMK. The DMK is predicted to get 151-177 seats while the ruling AIADMK is expected to get 22 to 83 seats. In 2016, the AIADMK had won 135 of 234 seats while the DMK had bagged 98 seats with 39.85 per cent.