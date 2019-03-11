Swine flu cases in Delhi mount to 2,835, govt issues advisory on how to avoid virus

By: | Updated: March 11, 2019 10:47 PM

The city had recorded 1,965 cases till February 18 and on Monday the number of people affected by the H1N1 infection rose to 2,835, it said.

Swine flu cases, Swine flu cases in delhi, Swine flu virus, H1N1 infection, Delhi government, latest news on swine flu casesAmid the mounting cases of the H1N1 infection in the city, the Delhi government had in February issued a health advisory, prescribing the do’s and don’ts. (IE)

Over 870 cases of swine flu have been recorded in the national capital in the last three weeks, taking the total number of people affected by the H1N1 virus in the city this year to 2,835, according to a report of the Directorate General of Health Services Monday. As per the report, the death toll due to swine flu in Delhi this year still stands at six.

The city had recorded 1,965 cases till February 18 and on Monday the number of people affected by the H1N1 infection rose to 2,835, it said. The report had also mentioned deaths of five more persons from comorbidity. As per the report of the six persons who have died of swine flu this year, one belonged to Delhi, while the rest were residents of other states.

Also read| ‘Lodged in jail with Kashmiri terrorist’, Christian Michel appeals court for change of prison ward

Amid the mounting cases of the H1N1 infection in the city, the Delhi government had in February issued a health advisory, prescribing the do’s and don’ts.

Medical Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital Kishore Singh said the hospital is well-equipped to handle swine flu cases with adequate stock of medicines. However, two Centre-run hospitals here have reported 13 deaths due to swine flu this year.

According to senior officials at the Safdarjung Hospital, three deaths due to swine flu have been recorded this season, while the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has reported 10 fatalities.

Nine of the 10 people who died at the RML Hospital were from Delhi and another was from outside the city, officials said. Seasonal Influenza (H1N1) is a self-limiting viral, air-borne disease spread from person-to-person, through large droplets generated through coughing and sneezing, indirect contact by touching a contaminated object or surface (fomite transmission like telephone, cell phones, computers, door handles etc) and close contact (including hand shaking, hugging, kissing), the advisory said.

The symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, difficulty in breathing. Other symptoms may include body ache, headache, fatigue, chills, diarrhoea and vomiting and blood-stained sputum. There are three categories of H1N1 influenza — A, B and C.

After holding a state-level review meeting on H1N1, the Delhi government recently said all government hospitals in the city are equipped with necessary logistics required for the management of the disease and drug oseltamivir along with personal protective equipment (PPE kits) and N95 masks are also available.

The advisory also asked people to avoid crowded places in the swine flu season and stay more than an arm’s length distance away from persons sick with flu.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Swine flu cases in Delhi mount to 2,835, govt issues advisory on how to avoid virus
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition