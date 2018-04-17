Stefan Lofven lauds ‘global power India’, says two countries are ‘perfect match’

Issuing a joint press statement with Lofven, Modi said the two prime ministers focused on how Sweden can help India in its development journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven. Both countries have decided to strengthen their defence and security cooperation. Issuing a joint press statement with Lofven, Modi said the two prime ministers focused on how Sweden can help India in its development journey. Modi further told reporters that the two sides have agreed on an innovation partnership and a Joint Action Plan. Also, defence and security cooperation, including in areas of defence production and cyber security will also be strengthened, the Indian PM said.

On his part, Lofven termed India as a “global power” and said the two countries are a “perfect match”. He added that an intensification of cooperation in areas such as green technology and smart cities taken place between the two nations. Lofven said India and Sweden have agreed to work on a security agreement. Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs said that Modi had a “productive exchange” of views on bilateral and regional issues with Lofven. “A relationship that has grown in intensity over the years and has a huge potential! PM @narendramodi met with @SwedishPM Stefan Lofven,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Lofven had received Modi at the airport last night. Both the head of nations travelled together in the same vehicle from the airport to the hotel. Later in the visit, the prime minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of four other Nordic nations – Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland.

“10 engagements in 10 hours- a hectic day begins for PM @narendramodi in Stockholm! Call on King of Sweden, bilateral meeting with @SwedishPM & 4 Nordic countries’ leaders, roundtable meeting with Swedish CEOs, call by Leader of Opposition, India-Nordic Summit and Community event,” Kumar had earlier tweeted.