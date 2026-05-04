Tiruchirappalli Srirangam Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Allimuthu.M BSP Awaited
Anbarasan.M IND Awaited
Dharmaraj. M Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
K. Sakthivel Anna Puratchi Thalaivar Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Awaited
Kamaraj.K Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi Awaited
Karthick.S IND Awaited
Krishnakumar.A IND Awaited
Kumar. P Akila Inthiya Makkal Marumalarchi Kazhakam Awaited
Mohamed Musthafa. M IND Awaited
Murali .N Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Muthukumar.P IND Awaited
Newton.A Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
Paramasivam IND Awaited
R.Manoharan AIADMK Awaited
Ramesh Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Ramesh.R IND Awaited
Ravichandiran.N IND Awaited
S. Durairaj IND Awaited
S. Durairaj DMK Awaited
Shashi Kiran .K .N IND Awaited
Vijay .A All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Counting of votes for the Srirangam assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Srirangam Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 87.9% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Srirangam assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Srirangam with a margin of 19915 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Srirangam assembly elections?

Srirangam Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Palaniyandi.M Kupa Krishnan 19915
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Palaniyandi.M
2016
AIADMK-flag
Valarmathi.s
2011
AIADMK-flag
J Jayalalithaa

Srirangam Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Srirangam Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.