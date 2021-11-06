‘Sofa for Netaji’- In poll-bound UP, Akhilesh Yadav’s Etawah visit sparks Twitter war between Congress and SP

A 'sofa war' broke out between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party today over the photos of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi.

In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022, every party is trying to woo the voters and in the process, they never shy away from attacking the other party. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was in state’s Etawa city three days ago where he visited a village and shared his visit’s pictures on the Twitter handle. In the photos, Akhilesh can be seen sitting on a sofa surrounded by locals.

“In the village of Etawah, where the Chief Minister had gone for Fake COVID Tourism during the pandemic and had falsely claimed that all the medical arrangements were fine, today I came here and saw his claims getting exposed. A village here is badly affected by dengue and many deaths have also happened. The sleeping government should pay immediate attention!” Akhilesh Yadav had said.

इटावा के जिस गाँव में मुख्यमंत्री जी ने महामारी में ‘दिखावटी कोविड पर्यटन’ करके सभी मेडिकल व्यवस्थाओं के सही होने का झूठा दावा किया था, आज यहाँ आकर उसकी कलई खुलते देखी। यहाँ का एक गाँव डेंगू से बुरी तरह प्रभावित है और कई मौतें भी हो चुकी हैं। सोती सरकार तत्काल ध्यान दे! pic.twitter.com/2cEqxynG7A — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 3, 2021

The Congress was quick to take a pot-shot at the Samajwadi Party over the photo. Srinivas BV, National President – Indian Youth Congress, said, “The house which does not even have plaster on its walls, where did the comfortable sofa come there for Netaji?”

Even the Samajwadi Party did not hold back and hit back at the Congress over the tweet. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajeev Rai shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi and said that sofas can only be found on tractors but not in a poor’s house. “Soop to soop, chalniyo hasen? (Those who are full of flaws are laughing at us) If a sofa is not found in a poor’s house, then is it found on a tractor?” said Rai sharing the photo of Rahul Gandhi in which the former Congress president can be seen sitting on a modified sofa placed on a tractor.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had fought the UP Elections 2017 together but this time they are likely to contest the polls separately. Akhilesh Yadav had said that he will prefer an alliance with regional parties over Congress.