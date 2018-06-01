Shillong tense after clashes; curfew imposed, internet services suspended

Shillong tense day after clashes. (Image: Google Map)

The Shillong district administration on Friday imposed curfew in several parts of the city following a clash between two groups. Internet services have also been suspended. The clash broke out between a group of bus drivers and residents of Them Motor area on Thursday afternoon.

The curfew was imposed in 11 localities of the city including Lum Dieng Jri Police station and the Cantonment Beat House. PS Dkhar, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district has said that the curfew will be in force till further orders. “The curfew was imposed at 4 am today and will remain in force till further orders,” Dkhar told news agency PTI.

According to News 18, the curfew has been imposed in areas like – Jaiaw, Mawkhar, Umsohsun, Raitsamthiah, Wahingdoh, Mission, Mawprem, Lumdiengjri, Lama Villa, Qualapatty, Wahthapbru, Sunny Hills, Cantonment and Mawlong Hat.

According to police, trouble escalated when rumours spread on a social networking stie that a bus driver had succumbed to injuries. The police had to fire teargas shells to bring the situation under control. A journalist was among those injured.

“…a rumour that a local person had died during the incident went viral on social media, following which scores of people marched to Sweeper’s Lane. We had to use tear gas to disperse the angry crowd and bring the situation under control,” Steve Rynjah, Superintendent of Police (City), told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the Khasi Students’ Union, a student union of Meghalaya has held an emergency meeting of its central body to discuss the incident and future course of action, reports Hindustan Times.