Shillong clashes: Centre approves deployment of additional forces; curfew imposed for the fourth straight day

Curfew imposed in Shillong for the fourth straight day on Monday. (Image: ANI)

Shillong clashes: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday approved the deployment of six additional forces at Meghalaya’s capital Shillong. This comes after the state government had sought for the deployment of central paramilitary forces on Sunday. In addition to central forces, there are personnel from SF-10 on the ground. The additional forces would be deployed in 14 localities across Meghalaya’s capital that were mainly affected by the clashes. “The Home Ministry has sanctioned the deployment of four additional CRPF and two ITBP companies. The state’s SF-10 commandoes along with a CRPF company and the district forces are already monitoring the situation on the ground,” SB Singh, DG (Meghalaya police) told PTI.

Curfew continued in parts of Shillong for the fourth straight day as fresh violence was reported from few areas on Sunday night. The protestors continued to hurl stones at security forces forcing the police to fire tear gas shells, they also attacked an undertrial prisoner van carrying a mentally-unstable person. Internet services have also remained suspended. “Curfew has been imposed from 4 p.m. on Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday in Shillong as there is likelihood that breach of peace may spread to other parts of the city. The situation is very tense in those areas,” Peter. S. Dkhar, Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills told IANS.

Meghalaya Home Minister James Sangma has urged the people to stay calm and added that the government is trying to restore normalcy. “The agitators should stop protesting as the government has already met many of their demands, which included the arrest of the accused in the assault of the bus handyman on May 31,” Sangma told PTI.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma held an emergency meeting with both the groups terming the violence as a local issue. “The problem is very much in a particular locality, on a particular issue,” Sangma said adding, “It just happened that two particular communities were involved, but it’s not a communal thing.” The Chief Minister further said that police have found that there are certain people who are funding the ongoing agitation.

Meanwhile, Punjab government has decided to send a four-member team headed by Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa to Shillong to assess the situation. Punjabcounterpartster Captain Amarinder Singh also sought his Meghalaya counterparts cooperation to help the team during the visit.

Around 10 people have been arrested by the police so far. The violence took place on May 31 following an argument between a Khasi boy and a Punjabi woman in Them Iew Mawlong area. The trouble escalated when rumours spread on a social networking site that a bus driver had succumbed to injuries.