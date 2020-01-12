Shashi Tharoor joins protest against CAA, NRC in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh   

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Shaheen Bagh. (ANI)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday joined the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in Shaheen Bagh area of South Delhi. “Yes, it was fabulous to see the courage, passion and determination of the women of Shaheen Bagh. Including the nonagenarian “dadis” who have held fast since the start. Addressed them all with great admiration,” the Congress MP tweeted.

The protests against CAA and NRC have been going on at several parts of the national capital including Jamia and Shaheen Bagh. Following the passage of CAA, protests had erupted in Jamia Milia University. However, police action inside the campus triggered massive protests in several universities across the nation. Protestors have been calling the CAA discriminatory want the centre to scrap it.

However, Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that his government will not go back on the legislation. On Saturday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that the Citizenship Amendment Act was a big issue before the party. “The CAA is a discriminatory and divisive law. The sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular Indian: it is to divide the Indian people on religious lines,” she said.

Gandhi further said that thousands of young men and women, especially students, have realized the grave harm the CAA implementation will cause. “They have taken to the streets braving the cold as well as the police brutalities. I salute their courage, their abiding faith in the values of the Constitution of India, and their determination to defend and protect those values. We are inspired by their struggle,” she added.