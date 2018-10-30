SC defers Ayodhya case till January 2019: RSS presses for law, VHP says wait can’t be eternal

Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh said Hindus were “running out of patience” on the Ram temple issue. (File photo: PTI)

Mounting pressure for a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, shortly after the Supreme Court ignored the UP government’s demand for early hearing in the title suit matter, the RSS Monday said the temple “should be built immediately” and the Centre “should bring legislation to remove the obstacles”. The VHP too sought a law, saying the “wait for the temple cannot be eternal”.

Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh said Hindus were “running out of patience” on the Ram temple issue.

“Shri Ram is the cornerstone of the faith of Hindus… The Congress has decided to make it a Hindu-Muslim issue… Hindus are running out of patience. I fear what will happen if Hindus lose patience,” he said.

In a statement, Arun Kumar, RSS publicity in-charge, said: “Ram temple at Ayodhya would lead to an atmosphere of goodwill and harmony in the country. The High Court decision has already established beyond doubt that the land concerned is Shri Ramjanamsthan and a temple existed at the site before the disputed structure. Hence, now the issue is limited only to a decision on land for temple construction.”

“We are of the opinion that the Supreme Court should immediately decide the case and if there are some problems, the Government should bring legislation to remove the obstacles and hand over the Ram Janamsthan bhoomi to Shri Ramjanambhoomi Nyas. We have supported all the decisions of Pujya Sant and Dharam Sansad regarding the movement to build a temple and will also do in future,” he said.

VHP working president Alok Kumar said: “The adjournment has fortified our stand that a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi issue is not waiting eternally for hearing of appeals pending for several years now.”

“We have requested the Union government to bring in a legislation for construction of the Ram temple and this may be done in the winter session of Parliament,” he said, adding that the VHP will intensify its campaign for this purpose and meet MPs of all parties to “persuade everyone to support the law”.

After that campaign, he said, MPs outside NDA will find it difficult to oppose such a law.

“Earlier, the bench headed by CJI Dipak Mishra was hearing the matter. Sants who had come to the Dharam Sansad in Udupi decided that they will wait for the bench to decide. Justice Dipak Misra retired in October… we found that the wait was not worth it. The new chief has also adjourned the matter… the Supreme Court, which at times sits at night or late in the evening to hear matters, has somehow avoided hearing this appeal of very great public importance… which affects the tranquility, amicability and other things… so therefore, the other lawful way — of demanding a legislation — has been preferred,” he said.

“Humko bhi lagta hai ki Pradhan Mantri ko ab kanoon lakar dikhana chahiye, aur hum umeed karte hain ki woh aisa karenge (We too feel that the Prime Minister should bring in a law, and we hope he will do that),” he said.