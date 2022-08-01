Salman Khan issued gun license on actor’s request following death threats

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been provided with a gun license after he applied for it following death threats issued to him and his father Salim Khan in the aftermath of the gruesome killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29. Khan had applied for the arms license for self-protection against the repeated threats to him and his father.

Khan had met Mumbai’s new Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar at the city police headquarters last month for the gun license in order to protect him and his family, according to reports. His visit to the headquarters was also regarding the physical verification, which is a mandatory procedure before applying for a gun license.

In early June, Salim Khan had received a letter from an anonymous person. The letter purportedly stated: “Tumhara Moose wala kar denge.” He had found the letter in the Bandra Bandstand promenade where Salim Khan usually takes a break while jogging in the morning. This incident took place days after Mosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa. The Bandra police station had filed an FIR against the unknown persons after receiving a complaint from Salim Khan. Prior to this incident, Salman had also received several threat calls and letters.

According to reports, Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind Moosewala’s death, had threatened to eliminate Salman Khan when he was appearing before a Jodhpur court in connection with the blackbuck killing case. “Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur…then he will come to know about our real identity,” Bishnoi had said. According to the Maharashtra Home Department, letters were sent to industrialists and actors in a bid to extort money from them with the Bishnoi gang trying to stamp their authority.