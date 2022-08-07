Lawyer who fought blackbuck case against Salman Khan allegedly kills constable by speeding car

A lawyer who represented the Bishnoi community in the blackbuck poaching case against actor Salman Khan, allegedly killed a police constable on Friday by a speeding car, police said. The police constable has been identified as 27-year-old Ramesh Saran. The incident took place on the night of August 5 near Jhalamand circle in Jaipur where Constable Ramesh was on night duty, PTI reported.

According to police, he was rushed to AIIMS, where he succumbed to his injuries. The car was being driven by Mahipal Bishnoi.

According to DCP (West) Gaurav Yadav, Constable Ramesh Saran from the Kudi Bhagtasni police station was posted on night duty at a check-post on Friday night.

“Around midnight, a speeding car coming from the Jalamand side hit him. Though he tried to jump to the other side of the divider, he was injured badly,” said Yadav, adding that the vehicle jumped to the other side of the divider and overturned two-three times.

He was immediately rushed to AIIMS, where he succumbed to his injuries an hour later.

Bishnoi, who was driving the car, informed the police about the incident.

Saran joined the police service in 2018 and was married only a year ago.

His mortal remains were sent to his native place for last rites following a guard of honour by the Police Department.

ACP (Boranada) Jai Prakash Atal said that the victim’s family has registered an FIR against Bishnoi and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

The officer said police have arranged for the medical examination of the accused and it was an accident caused by speeding.