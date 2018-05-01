Sadhvi Saraswati row: VHP backs statement, says okay for sisters to carry swords to fight ‘love jihad’

Sadhvi Saraswati (Source: Facebook)

Sadhvi Saraswati, a Hindutva hardliner, had stoked a major controversy with her provocative remarks suggesting that men gift their sisters a sword so that they can fight ‘love jihad’. Speaking at an event ‘Virat Hindu Samajotsavam’ organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) last week in Kasaragod district of Kerala, the Sadhvi said that women should be brave enough to face ‘love jihadis’ and “behead them when they glance at them”.

The Sadhvi, who was the chief guest at the event, added that those who slaughter cows, should also be slaughtered in the same manner publicly. Besides, she said that no force can stop the construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The VHP, while distancing from the Sadhvi, said that she is not an activist of the group, but appeared to echo same sentiments in respect to fight ‘love jihad’. “She is not an activist of the VHP,” Surendra Kumar Jain, joint general secretary told FinancialExpress.com as he sought to brush aside the controversy.

Vinod Bansal, VHP national spokesperson, however, said that the Sadhvi’s intention was to make a Hindu girl powerful enough to fight for herself. “When gods and goddess are laced with weapons, our sisters should also be allowed… as per the law. You see love jihadis are roaming free on streets, colleges..everywhere. It is for self-defence.”

“Nothing wrong in carrying (weapons) for self-defene (aatmraksha ke liye rakhne mein burai nahi hai),” he added. He also defended the VHP’s invitation extended to Sadhvi Saraswati as a chief guest on the occasion. He said that anyone can be the chief guest at VHP’s event and if “someone speaks from such a platform, it doesn’t mean he/she is an activist of the VHP”.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against her in Badiadka police station under non-bailable sections.

Who is Sadhvi Saraswati?

Born on August 1, 1995, Sadhvi Saraswati is a Hindu religious preacher. She is known for her outspoken attitude at public events. She had taken ‘sadhvi dikhsha’ at an early age of 12 after being inspired by her grandfather.

She is the president of Sanatan Dharma Prachar Seva Samiti and hails from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. Her father, a doctor by profession, was convenor of Bajrang Dal’s Vidarbha region. No stranger to controversy, Sadhvi Saraswati has called for a ‘Hindu rashtra’ time and again and said that she will fight for the cause for as long as she lives.

According to media reports, she had studied till class 3 and left her study after her school work began to interfere with her narration of sermons.

In 2015, a similar case was filed against her for making a divisive statement in Mangalore in Karnataka. In the same year, she had said that she will request the government to hand those who consume beef. She had also called on Hindus to stock arms at their homes to fight ‘love jihadis’.