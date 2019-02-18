Ruckus in Punjab Assembly over Navjot Singh Sidhu’s remark on Pulwama attack, SAD corners Congress govt

High drama unfolded inside the Punjab Assembly when SAD MLAs confronted Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu over his recent remarks on Pulwama terror attack. The opposition MLAs raised slogans against Sidhu and Congress and demanded that the government spell out its stand on the matter. This prompted Sidhu to counter them inside House and he was seen exchanging barbs with SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and other members of the SAD and the BJP.

The SAD leaders led by Majithia even burnt photos of Sidhu outside the House. The photos included one of Sidhu hugging Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa. “Before everything else, we want to know the clear stand of the Congress and the Punjab government. Do they condemn Pakistan Army Chief and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Majithia said.

Sidhu is facing criticism ever since he visited Pakistan to attend the oath-taking ceremony of his friend Imran Khan. It was there he had met Pakiatan Army Chief and hugged him.

Recently, Sidhu said that Pakistan can’t be blamed for the cowardly act carried out by a few terrorists in Pulwama of south Kashmir. He also advocated talks between the two neighbours to come to a lasting solution to the issue. A total of 40 CRPF jawans were martyred in the dastardly attack at a convoy of personnel returning to join duty.