Ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav files nomination for RJD president

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday filed his nomination for the post of party president, ANI reported. The election, in all likelihood, will be uncontested and the ailing minister could be elected as the party chief for the 12th time.

The election for party national president is scheduled for October 9 in New Delhi. The party will be holding organisational polls from panchayat to national levels, Hindustan Times reported.

Lalu’s decision to file his nomination for the post also brings to an end the likelihood of Bihar deputy Chief Minister and his son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav becoming the chief for now.

Party leaders had said that in the last executive meeting that was held in Patna on February 10, a section of leaders had pitched for Tejashwi as the national president.

In December 2019, Prasad was elected unopposed for the 11th time. Convicted in the fodder scam case, he was in jail at that time.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Wednesday allowed his plea for travelling to Singapore for medical treatment. Special Judge (CBI) Geetanjali Goel allowed Prasad to travel abroad from October 10-25.

Earlier, on September 16, a special CBI court in Ranchi had allowed his plea seeking the release of his passport.

Lalu is currently out on bail in the IRCTC scam case filed by the CBI. The court in 2019 had granted him bail in the case.

The CBI FIR alleged that Lalu Yadav as railway minister handed over the maintenance of two railway hotels to a company after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land in Patna through a benami company.