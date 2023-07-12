scorecardresearch
Rise in serious crimes like rape, murder in capital: Delhi Police

Delhi Police said that the increase in the heinous crimes was “minimal”, and the statistics show a higher number because cases are being reported more.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Delhi crime
Image only for representation. (Express Photo)

National capital Delhi has seen an increase in serious crimes like rape and murder over the last six months, data provided by the Delhi Police showed. It also shows an increase in theft by interstate gangs who target cars, mobile phones and vehicles in the city.

However, the data suggested that the number of robbery cases has declined by a third, and snatching cases have witnessed a dip of 19 per cent – from 4,687 last year to 3,814, with over 2,500 arrests being made in the cases, reports The Indian Express.

Police also said that the increase in the heinous crimes was “minimal”, and the statistics show a higher number because cases are being reported more and there has been “quick and efficient response” to deal with the complaints.

The number of rape cases registered till June 30 increased from 995 to 1,029 compared to the same period last year. Arrests were made in over 93 per cent of these.

In crimes against women, including stalking, molestation, etc, the cases decreased from 4,201 to 3,920; while murder cases went up from 256 to 266, and robbery cases dipped by a third, from 1,161 to 779.

Police said that over 95 per cent of the cases have been solved, and more than 1,500 arrests have been made.

Delhi

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 15:25 IST

