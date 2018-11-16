Responsible media vital for nation building, says Rajyavardhan Rathore

Rajyavardhan Rathore (PTI)

On the occasion of National Press Day, Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Friday said that a responsible and objective media was one of the most important institutions for nation-building. “Today on National Press Day, I convey my best wishes to all journalists. A responsible, objective media is one of the most important institutions for nation building,” he tweeted.

“My greetings to the Press Council of India as well, committed to maintaining ethics and high standards in print media.”

National Press Day is celebrated annually on November 16 to commemorate the establishment of the Press Council of India.