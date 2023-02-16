‘Respectfully disagree,’ says AAP after court rejects Vijay Nair’s bail in excise policy case

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said it “respectfully disagrees” with the Rouse Avenue Court’s decision to dismiss the bail application of its communications in-charge Vijay Nair in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party said that it will challenge the order through an appeal.

Along with Nair, Special Judge MK Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court denied bail to four others – Abhishek Boinpally, Sameer Mahendru, Sarath Chandra Reddy and Benoy Babu, reported Bar and Bench.

The judge said that there was enough incriminating evidence to show the entire modus operandi adopted by the accused persons for committing the offences under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Further, the court also noted hat it will not be possible to hold that the accused will make no attempt to tamper with the evidence in the case if released on bail.

“The whole narrative of a scam taking place in the liquor policy is a total sham and smacks of political vendetta. We respectfully disagree with the court’s bail order passed today and will be challenging it through an appeal,” the AAP said.

“We have full faith in the judiciary and are confident that the courts will eventually prove that this case is nothing but a sham,” the party added.

The money laundering case stems from a FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation FIR, which had named Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and others as the accused in the case.

