Renowned harmonium exponent Pt Tulsidas Borkar passes away at 83

Borkar had been admitted to Nanavati Super-speciality Hospital where he breathed his last around 10.44 a.m. (File photo: Loksatta)

Legendary harmonium exponent Pandit Tulsidas Borkar passed away in a private hospital on Saturday after a brief illness, an official said. He was 83.

Borkar had been admitted to Nanavati Super-speciality Hospital where he breathed his last around 10.44 a.m., said an official spokesperson.

“He was suffering from chest infection and had difficulties in breathing,” said an attending medico.

Born in Borim, Goa, on November 18, 1934, Borkar was conferred the Padma Shri in 2016 for his contributions to Indian music.

Pandit Borkar, who first learned music from his mother, Jaishree Borkar, is renowned for designing a new model of the harmonium which involved raising the level of the keyboard that was crafted and manufactured by Dashrath Bengude.

He also conducted extensive research to improve the tonal quality, tuning and other technical aspects of the instrument, which gave different visual and sound dimensions to the harmonium.

He was honoured with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademic Award, 2005, among many other national and international honours, besides taking part in music concerts all over India, US, Europe, Africa, Middle-East, South Asia and recording solo for top music companies in the world.