Ram temple construction to begin in December, says Ram Janambhoomi Nyas president Ram Vilas Vedanti

Ram Vilas Vedanti, president of Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, on Saturday said that the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will begin in December. According to a tweet by news agency ANI, Vedanti said that the construction work will begin on the basis of a mutual agreement among the involved parties.

“Construction of Ram Temple will begin in December. Without an ordinance and on the basis of mutual agreement, Ram temple will be constructed in Ayodhya and a Masjid will be constructed in Lucknow,” ANI quoted him as saying.

The reaction comes in the backdrop of growing clamour to bring an ordinance to construct the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The RSS and VHP are mounting pressure on the government to take the ordinance route to ensure early construction of a temple.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that no one can stop the BJP from constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya. He, however, added that since the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, the government is waiting for the verdict.

“Ram temple matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court. We can’t do anything about it, but no one is stopping us from erecting a grand statue of ‘Ram Lalla’ in Ayodhya. If someone stops us we’ll see…No one can stop us from developing Ayodhya,” he said.

Reacting to the latest development, yoga guru Baba Ramdev too dropped hints that the government should take the ordinance route for early construction of the temple.

“If there is a delay in the court’s verdict, a bill will surely come up in the Parliament, must come. If Ram temple is not constructed at the birthplace of Lord Ram, what should be constructed? Priests and Ram devotees have taken a vow there should be no delay in the Ram temple now. I feel, the country will get a good news by end of this year,” Ramdev said.

The BJP government at the Centre is under immense pressure from the RSS an VHP for taking the ordinance route to begin the work of a temple in Ayodhya. On Friday, the RSS hinted at a fresh mass agitation akin to 1992 for constructing a grand temple.

“We are confident that the Ram Mandir will be built soon. We have already waited too long for it and cannot wait indefinitely. If needed, we shall launch a ‘jan andolan’ (mass agitation) for the temple,” RSS general secretary Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi told reporters.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had in his Dussehra speech last month demanded from the government to enact a law or promulgating an ordinance to pave the way for constructing the temple.

The matter is presently pending before the Supreme Court. The court had recently deferred the hearing the matter till January next year. The Allahabad High Court had in 2010 verdict favoured a three-way bifurcation of the 2.77 acres of disputed land among the involved parties.