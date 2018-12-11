  • Rajasthan

    Cong 95
    BJP 80
    RLM 0
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    BJP 113
    Cong 108
    BSP 4
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 56
    BJP 25
    JCC 8
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 93
    TDP-Cong 19
    BJP 1
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 25
    Cong 10
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Rajasthan election result: Rahul Gandhi to decide who will become Chief Minister, says Ashok Gehlot

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 11:49 AM

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said Tuesday that he was confident that his party will form the government in Rajasthan and decision on the chief minister's post will be taken by Rahul Gandhi.

Rajasthan election result: Rahul Gandhi to decide who will become Chief Minister, says Ashok Gehlot

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said Tuesday that he was confident that his party will form the government in Rajasthan and decision on the chief minister’s post will be taken by Rahul Gandhi. He also credited Gandhi for the party’s good performance in all the five states, including Rajasthan. “We are confident that the Congress will get a clear majority and will for its government in Rajasthan,” Gehlot told PTI.

READ ALSO | Election Results LIVE – Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram: Congress on verge of winning all three Hindi speaking states

Asked who will be CM, he said it will be decided by the party MLAs and the Congress president. Gehlot said Gandhi raised key issues concerning the people because of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “graph came down”. He also said that Gandhi first cornered Modi and Amit Shah in Gujarat and played issue-based politics.

READ ALSO | Rajasthan Assembly Elections Results 2018: Raje, Pilot, Gehlot lead as Congress pulling ahead in early trends

The senior Congress leader said the Congress benefitted as Gandhi raised issues concerning price rise, farmers, the Rafale issue on which Modi and the BJP did not have answers.

