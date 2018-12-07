Rajasthan Election 2018: Vasundhara Raje says felt insulted by Sharad Yadav’s fat-shaming remark, urges EC to take note

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (ANI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today hit back at former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav for his unsavoury remark against her during a public meeting in the state. Speaking to the media after casting her vote, the CM said she felt insulted and the language used by Yadav was offensive for women as a whole. She also urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of this kind of language.

“ To set an example for future it’s important that EC takes cognisance of this kind of language. I actually feel insulted and I think even women are insulted,” the Rajasthan chief minister said while speaking to the media.

Speaking in Alwar yesterday, Yadav had said, “Vasundhra ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai.”

Later while speaking to ANI, he defended himself by saying, “”I said it as a joke. I have old relations with her. It wasn’t derogatory in any way. I had no intentions of hurting her. When I met her, I told her then also that you’re gaining weight.”

Meanwhile the polling began in the state at 8 am today. Till 11 am, over 20 percent voting was reported. There are also reports some EVMs malfunctioning in few polling stations. There are close to 4.74 crore voters in the state.

Over 51,687 polling booths have been set up in the single-phase election today. Polls are being held in 199 of 200 Assembly seats.The polling in Rampur has been adjourned due to the demise of BJP candidate Lakshman Singh due to cardiac arrest. Fresh date for polling is yet to be announced.

Polling is going on peacefully amid proper security arrangements, the police said. Among those who have already cast their votes include CM Vasundhara Raje, Congress leader Sachin Pilot among others.

#WATCH Sharad Yadav on Vasundhra Raje in Alwar, Rajasthan: Vasundhra ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai. pic.twitter.com/8R5lEpuSg0 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2018

There are 2,274 candidates in the fray. Results will be announced on December 11.