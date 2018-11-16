Rajasthan Assembly elections: Ashok Gehlot to contest from Sardarpura, Sachin Pilot from Tonk

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 11:21 AM

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will contest the December 7 Assembly elections from his traditional Sardarpura seat while the Congress' state unit chief Sachin Pilot will contest from Tonk.

Ashok Gehlot to contest from Sardarpura, Sachin Pilot from Tonk (File)

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will contest the December 7 Assembly elections from his traditional Sardarpura seat while the Congress’ state unit chief Sachin Pilot will contest from Tonk. Their names figured in the first list of 152 candidates announced by the party here late on Thursday after a meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee.

Although the chief ministerial face of the party has not yet been announced, two-time Chief Minister Gehlot and Pilot are considered to be the front-runners. Pilot, a former MP from Dausa and Ajmer, will contest the assembly polls for the first time.

The party has also fielded former Union Ministers C.P. Joshi and Girija Vyas from Nathdwara and Udaipur assembly seats, respectively. It has given tickets to five former MPs, including Narendra Budania, Raghuvir Meena and Harish Chowdhary.

Two sitting MPs have also been fielded by the party, including BJP MP Harish Meena, who joined the Congress on Tuesday. He will contest from Deoli-Uniara. Ajmer MP Raghu Sharma has been fielded from Kakri.

Another BJP turncoat, MLA Habibur Rahman has been fielded from Nagaur. Rahman joined after the Bharatiya Janata Party denied him a ticket.

Five more Muslim candidates have been given tickets. They are Zakir Hussain from Makrana, Naseem Akhtar from Pushkar, Ameen Kagzi from Kishanpole, Saleh Mohammed from Pokaran and Ameen Khan from Sheo.

The party has denied tickets to three sitting MLAs — Ghanshyam Mehar from Todabhim, Narayan Singh from Dataramgarh and Hiralal from Jhadol.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rajasthan Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rajasthan Assembly elections: Ashok Gehlot to contest from Sardarpura, Sachin Pilot from Tonk
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition