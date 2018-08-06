Rains lash Delhi, NCR (File photo)

Rains lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday with the minimum temperature being recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, according to the Met office.

“The sky will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. There is possibility of light to moderate rains in the National Capital Territory,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m was recorded at 92 per cent.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius, one notche below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.