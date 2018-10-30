Rain, snow likely in Jammu and Kashmir over next few days

It also cautioned about the blocking of major highways leading from the Valley to Ladakh and the Jammu region. (Representational Image)

The Met department here on Tuesday forecast light to moderate rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days.

An advisory issued by the Met department said: “A spell of light to moderate rain and snow, over higher reaches, is likely in Jammu and Kashmir from the night of October 31 to November 3 with maximum intensity on November 1 and 2.”

It also cautioned about the blocking of major highways leading from the Valley to Ladakh and the Jammu region.